iPhone 3G Jailbroken

After unlocking and jailbreaking iPhone OS 2.0, the iPhone Dev Team has now liberated the new iPhone 3G, only five days after launch. This means a Pwnage tool that will allow you to install the unofficial applications that Apple doesn't want you to have in your iPhone—like video recording apps or game emulators—alongside with the App Store ones. The upcoming Pwnage will support the classic iPhone, the iPod touch, and the iPhone 3G. The video shows it works great:

We can't wait for the tool to be released. [iPhone Dev Blog]