iPhone 3G Jailbroken

After unlocking and jailbreaking iPhone OS 2.0, the iPhone Dev Team has now liberated the new iPhone 3G, only five days after launch. This means a Pwnage tool that will allow you to install the unofficial applications that Apple doesn't want you to have in your iPhone—like video recording apps or game emulators—alongside with the App Store ones. The upcoming Pwnage will support the classic iPhone, the iPod touch, and the iPhone 3G. The video shows it works great:

We can't wait for the tool to be released. [iPhone Dev Blog]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

