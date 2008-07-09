iPhone 3G Definitive Guide: How to Score One This Friday

You're all set to get an iPhone 3G—you've done the research, you've picked a plan and you've even convinced the office you've got an 8am uh, sales call. Here's everything you need to know for launch day: Where to go, what to bring, the final word on in store-activation (you're not gonna like it), why you might be SOL if you want the mythical white iPhone (you're really not gonna like it) and more.