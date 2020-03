The iPhone 3G's data plan for the deaf will be US$10 higher than the original, just like it is for everyone else. It comes with unlimited texting, email and web browsing for US$50 a month, or US$65 for the enterprise flavour (basically if you use Exchange). You have to sign up for a voice plan when you buy the phone initially, and then you send in the eligibility form to get the plan. [AT&T]