iPhone 3G Cursed by Demonic Steve Jobs Up For Sale on eBay, if You Dare

If you thought the activation servers being down on launch day made for a lousy unboxing of your shiny new iPhone 3G, you have nothing on this person. When they opened their iPhone, the screen was already on with a menacing picture of Steve Jobs on it, and the screen was scorchingly hot to the touch. Guys, they wrote about it on the internet, so that means it happened!

When I opened the package.

The phone was on.

There were no cute buttons, no touch screen. (NEVER touch the screen, I'll tell you why later on.)

Instead, there was a blurry image of Steve Jobs burned into it. At first I didn't recognise it at all, my brother told me he was sure it was Steve Jobs. We looked through some pictures online and we are pretty sure the image is that of Steve Jobs.

I tried to rub it off thinking it was a joke, but the screen was SUPER HOT. I pretty much burned my fingers and as I type this, the middle and ring fingers on my right hand barely feel the keys on this keyboard. Never ever touch the screen of this ipod. The sides are cool room temperature, but the screen is intensely hot.

The image doesn't move, it's burned on so its not on the LCD. The LCD doesn't even turn on. However the sound does work, and occasionally (usually when someone is looking at it or talking about it, but it might be a coincidence)

The iPhone chuckles, loudly!

Steve Jobs just laughs at me. Over and over and over. I've had it for a day and it hasn't run out of batteries. The sound still works. It laughs while I sleep. It laughs at me in the car. At work. Everywhere.

I was going to return it, but maybe someone is interested in this haunted piece of technology.