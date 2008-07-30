iPhone 2.1 Firmware Hints at New iPod touch

Apparently hidden in the code of the 2.1 firmware we're anxiously awaiting to make our iPhones less laggy and crashy (and maybe add copy and paste!) is a reference to a new iPod touch model. The current iPod touch designation is "iPod1,1" but there's a string in the code for an "iPod2,1" which points at a brand new iTouch.

For historical comparison, the original iPhone is "iPhone1,1" while the iPhone 3G is "iPhone1,2" as we found out during the 2.0 update madness, so there's definitely a case to be made. And late summer is new iPod season. What new whiz-bang features do you think would be in a whole new iPod touch? [iPhone Atlas via Mac Rumors]