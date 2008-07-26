iPhone 2.1 Firmware Has Tiny Glimmer of Copy-and-Paste Shining Inside

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When Apple said it didn't care about cut and paste on the iPhone, it's possible that it meant "not right now, but soon, possibly." Because over at MacNN they're reporting that the developer firmware 2.1 may have hints of copy-paste within it. "In exploring the Localizable.strings entry under English.lproj in the current iPhone WebKit framework, there are entries for several commands the firmware does not currently support, including cutting, copying and pasting," apparently. There's also a reference to a "mobile radio" but whether that pertains to internet radio functionality for the phone is impossible to divine. [MacNN via Macrumors]

