The iPhone 3G may be here, but what we're really excited about is the iPhone 2.0 software update. Only some people really need faster browsing and slightly better location services, but everyone can use the new features in the OS. Now that we've gotten chance to go through all that updated functionality—as well as a good chunk of apps, MobileMe and Exchange—we've only got one question left. Is iPhone 2.0 so good that you don't even need to upgrade to an iPhone 3G? It depends. But if I was forced to choose between an iPhone 3G barren of apps and the slower original with them, I'd go for the apps.
iPhone 2.0 Software Review: Forget 3G, It's Code That Counts
