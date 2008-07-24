iPhone 2.0 Jailbreak and Unlock Now for Windows

The Windows version of Pwnage, the iPhone 2.0 jailbreak and unlock software for iPhone, iPhone 3G, and iPod Touch, is out now. Like the Mac OS X version, it will free all models to install non-Apple-approved applications, but it won't unlock the iPhone 3G to liberate you from roaming charges. For unlocking you will need a special SIM card. Updated with Rapidshare mirror

According to their site, WinPwn 2.0.0.1 has the following features:

- Support for both 1.1.4 and 2.0

- Custom Image Support

- Custom Payload Support

- 3g iPhone support

[WinPwn and Rapidshare Mirror]