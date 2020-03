The guys at iPhone Hacks just found a way to take the iPhone Pwnage release yesterday and figure out a roundabout way to get the unlock and jailbreak to work on Windows machines. It's only applicable to first-gen iPhones with 2.0, but if you're really desperate to get your phone hacked, but not quite desperate enough to get within 10 feet of those "Mac" users, here you go. Not for the uber nooby. [iPhone Hacks]