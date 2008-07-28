Iocell Contents Phone Gives Your Calls a Soundtrack

On its face the Iocell Contents Phone is just another phone, albeit a pretty shiny one, but it's what this phone can do to liven up your calls that makes it slightly more interesting. Inside the black veneer is a hard disk, which can be used for on hold music, recording conversations for that upcoming extortion trial, or playing background music during your calls. You can even take those recorded calls and play them on your computer for literally minutes of incredible fun. Now, I don't know about you, but my next call to the significant other will be enhanced by the melodious "Business Time" by the Flight of the Conchords. Who needs subtlety? I'll have a singing phone. [Red Ferret Journal]