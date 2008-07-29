How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Interview: Virgin Galactic Pilot...Space Pilot

Rich Dancaster has flown commercial jets for a long time. He's got 16,000 flight hours under his belt, which is more than some of us have in cars. When Virgin America and Galactic announced a plan to work together, he figured it was sheer marketing. Then he got the call that he'd be going through an intense training program to pilot a spaceship. You'd never believe a man who looks like a cross between Chuck Yeager and Clint Eastwood and who dresses like Johnny Cash would ever experience something like giddiness, but that's what I detected when interviewing him at today's WhiteKnightTwo unveiling.

What's the training like?
The program has yet to be announced, but we know it's a combination of real flight, simulated flight and centrifuge training.
What's the difference between your Virgin Galactic and Virgin America rides?
The different flight profile of each, but in some ways it flies like any jet...although some portions of the launch of SpaceShipTwo's reentry is glider-like. These planes also do +6Gs.
Is it like a Rollercoaster?
Well, a rollercoaster is more of an inverse G. [So, it's not similar]
What qualification did you need to become a Galactic pilot?
3,000 hours of flight time, and a variety of plane experience, since we also have to fly Gulfstreams to sometimes take customers to and from the spaceports.

Rich, you are a lucky bastard.
[Giz at Virgin Galactic Launch]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles