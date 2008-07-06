Interview: Collecting Every Nintendo Game & Watch Ever

Before there was the Game Boy, there was Game & Watch. DS Fanboy has a sitdown with two dudes who scoured the world to collect every Game & Watch handheld ever produced: 60 in all, each one a unique and delicious plastic bundle with a single game, like Snoopy Tennis or Donkey Kong Jr. How obsessed is collector Michael Panayiotakis?

After collecting them all, he reset his goal and sold most of them to collect only sealed games, ones in their original blister pack or rare versions (like the special edition Super Mario Bros. box he spent US$1200 on). They've also got a pretty sweet gallery retrospective of the Game & Watch that's definitely worth checking out on this lazy weekend. [DS Fanboy]