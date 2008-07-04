Intel's Insanely Tiny Processor Roadmap: 'Clear Path' to 10nm Chips

Think Intel's breakthrough 45-nanometer chips are impressive stuff? Intel thought at one time dipping below 100nm would be miraculous, but Intel exec Pat Gelsinger says that "today we see a clear way to get to under 10 nanometers," and it'll be within the next 10 years.

The next die shrink is the 32nm Westmere chips next year, followed by 14nm a few years later and then the crazy sub-10nm chips after that. But they're probably going to have to make use of something like carbon nanotubes or spintronics to get below 10. The result of all that processing power, says Gelsinger, will be "a dramatic restructuring of the user interface." Yes! I've always wanted true 3D computing goggles. [CRN]