Intel Wants FCC to Make Set-Top Box Ethernet Ports Mandatory

This would be great: Intel reps paid a visit to the FCC to lobby for making ethernet ports a requirement in new set-top boxes, meaning every set-top box would be IP capable. So connectivity like the cable industry's tru2way dealio and home networking would go from bustable industry pact to government mandate. Odds of this happening? Well, there is a precedent like this, and FCC Chairmain Kevin Martin does enjoy stabbing the cable industryin the balls with burning pokers of openness, but nothing's certain. [Ars]