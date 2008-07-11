Incredible Photography of Sci-Fi Fans in their Native Habitats

When you see a guy dressed up like Spock at a Star Trek convention, it's actually pretty normal. But as the excellent documentary Trekkies pointed out, it's a lot more odd when these fans wear the clothes home...and don't take them off. Photographer Steve Schofield has an amazing gallery of British science fiction fans dressed up at home in his collection "Land of the Free." We wasted far too much of our day appreciating these photographs. And we recommend that you do, too. [Steve Schofield via Neatorama]