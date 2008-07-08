IKEA + Apple = Mamebook Cocktail

A MAME (arcade) cabinet will easily cost you several hundred to several thousand dollars. But one modder used a little ingenuity to take an old PowerBook with snapped hinges and fit it into an IKEA RAMVIK shelving unit. The result is a tabletop arcade machine á la Galaga and Pac-Man that fits in a modern home. Here's the funny shot that tells you it's an Apple:

But the best part may be what the designer used to create the sleek black frame around his computer screen—it's just plain old black cardboard. And to further the simple mod theme, the joystick simply pulls out from the table's built-in drawer. There's no mounting, but maybe that's actually a good thing. [Mamebook cocktail via Unplggd]