If Warhol Made Hard Drives...

...they might not have been so different from these external drives from Meninos Design Studio. Acrylic cases coated in customisable vinyl, 250-500GB, 7200RPM drives are hidden behind your favourite take on glossy commercialism (from mock Red Bull containers to giant Marlboro packs...or even your own custom skin.) Our favourite is this little Pulp Fiction reference, but all of their designs beat yet another silver box:

The USB-compatible cases alone go for US$250. Bundled with hard drives they begin at US$400 for 250GB. [meninos via technabob]