While most of us are adolescently psyched to see the Batman bike in the Dark Knight, we're aware of the crude reality that even trained stuntmen couldn't ride the thing without falling off. But it's OK, because we've found a suitable superhero replacement. Inspired by the lightcycles from TRON, France-based Enzyme Design has created the Icare concept. Two wheels powered by a 6-cylinder 1.8L Honda engine, it's the stuff of pure future fantasy.



The good news is that Enzyme's last concept actually went into production (the Atomo V1000), so the Icare has a shot of making it to the marketplace. Of course, that doesn't mean you can actually afford it. But two words of advice: second mortgage. [UGO and Enzyme Design via Core77]