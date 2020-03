That iBuddy MSN emote guy we caw back at CES is now on sale at Brando for US$20. If you don't remember, you can set up notifications on your MSN buddies, so that when they sign on, the iBuddy goes nuts and flaps its wings. It also recognises up to eight emotes and blinks/flaps/explodes accordingly. Sucks that it's only MSN-compatible out of the box, but should be easily hackable to support just about all networks. [Brando]