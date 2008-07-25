HP Planning An Eee PC Killer Too?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HP may already have an Eee PC competitor in its 2133 mini-notebook, but that $899 starting price isn't exactly catering to the Eee PC's market - people who wanta no-frills, cheap and functional mini-notebook.

That's why HP are looking at following up the 2133 with a low-cost model, sacrificing some of the durability and premium hardware and software options for price, according to APC.

If you're hanging out to get your hands on a HP-branded mini-notebook, apparently they'll be landing later this year, although there's no word on what kind of engine will be running under the hood - the 2133 currently uses the Via C7-M processor, although APC reckons HP will follow the rest of the market in moving to the new Intel Atom chip.

