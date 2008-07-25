HP Planning An Eee PC Killer Too?

HP may already have an Eee PC competitor in its 2133 mini-notebook , but that $899 starting price isn't exactly catering to the Eee PC's market - people who wanta no-frills, cheap and functional mini-notebook.

That's why HP are looking at following up the 2133 with a low-cost model, sacrificing some of the durability and premium hardware and software options for price, according to APC.

If you're hanging out to get your hands on a HP-branded mini-notebook, apparently they'll be landing later this year, although there's no word on what kind of engine will be running under the hood - the 2133 currently uses the Via C7-M processor, although APC reckons HP will follow the rest of the market in moving to the new Intel Atom chip.

[APC Mag]