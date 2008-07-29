How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HP Admits Nvidia Defects Were Known Since Last Year

Dell isn't the only laptop maker offering its customers help if they have laptops with certain Nvidia chips that are prone to overheating. HP has issued a list of laptops of its own that feature the chipset and states that it's been a known warranty issue since late last year. While not offering to swap for new laptops, HP has made it known that if your laptop meets certain criteria then you may be eligible for a free repair. This is good news for those of you with fried portables in your closet, so check out the list on HP's website to see if you're affected. [HP via Nanotech]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles