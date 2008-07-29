HP Admits Nvidia Defects Were Known Since Last Year

Dell isn't the only laptop maker offering its customers help if they have laptops with certain Nvidia chips that are prone to overheating. HP has issued a list of laptops of its own that feature the chipset and states that it's been a known warranty issue since late last year. While not offering to swap for new laptops, HP has made it known that if your laptop meets certain criteria then you may be eligible for a free repair. This is good news for those of you with fried portables in your closet, so check out the list on HP's website to see if you're affected. [HP via Nanotech]