How to Tether Your iPhone 3G to Your Laptop

While Apple doesn't allow tethering with the iPhone 3G, if it's jailbroken, they can't tell you what to do, can they? After it's jailbroken, getting your tether on is surprisingly easy. All you need is a pair of programs, 3proxy and MobileTerminal. Create an ad-hoc Wi-Fi network with your notebook, join it with your iPhone, perform a bit of beginner's voodoo with MobileTerminal and your browser, and voila, you're cruising on AT&T's 3G network on your laptop via your iPhone. It really is easy, but be careful, if AT&T notices your data usage is wonky, they will probably rape you with massive fees. Good luck, and Godspeed. [Cre.ations.net]

