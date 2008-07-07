How To: Me.com Mail Fully Working, Set It Up Now

Both sending and receiving of me.com mails is working now. Following a tip by reader Gizmodo reader Tom, we have tested this with our own Mac.com accounts. It works perfectly, both for sending and receiving. Setting it up is very easy:

1. Go to your mail program.

2. Create new account.

3. For the user name, use your current .mac account (in my case: jesusdiaz)

4. For the incoming server select IMAP and enter mail.me.com

5. Use your current .mac password.

6. For the SMTP (outgoing) server enter smtp.me.com

7. Use your current .mac password.

Done.