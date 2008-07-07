How To: Me.com Mail Fully Working, Set It Up Now

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Both sending and receiving of me.com mails is working now. Following a tip by reader Gizmodo reader Tom, we have tested this with our own Mac.com accounts. It works perfectly, both for sending and receiving. Setting it up is very easy:

1. Go to your mail program.

2. Create new account.

3. For the user name, use your current .mac account (in my case: jesusdiaz)

4. For the incoming server select IMAP and enter mail.me.com

5. Use your current .mac password.

6. For the SMTP (outgoing) server enter smtp.me.com

7. Use your current .mac password.

Done.

