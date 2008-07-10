How to Install the iPhone 2.0 Update Right Now

The iPhone 2.0 update, which will let you install those fancy apps, is live right now, but you have to install it on your iPhone manually. It's easy though. Click here to download the iPhone 2.0 firmware. Then in iTunes, hold down the option key while clicking "Check for Update", but don't forget to make that one-time back up first, or you'll lose all your data. We've tested it, and it's all good. If you wanna wait 'til it's super automatic, that's cool too, it shouldn't be too long now. iPod touch owners have to wait until it's onsale for US$9.95 though. Note: Unlocked phones will brick out if you install the 2.0 update. [Apple via Mac Rumors]