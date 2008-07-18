How Themes May Look In The New Xbox Experience

Your old themes will be compatible with The New Xbox Experience, Xbox LIVE guru Marc Whitten assured us when we talked to him at E3. Here is what they may look like (the interface still isn't totally final). You'll notice is that it's easy to stick a wallpaper over the top half of the grey background. Hopefully advertisements won't fill up the bottom half. Here are two bonus shots:



The only major tweak I'd like to see is for the grey surface to have adjustable chroma to match the background. Yes, my shoes and underwear always coordinate. [Major Nelson]