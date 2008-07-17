Horn Subwoofer Takes Up Crazy Man's Entire Basement

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While you might think you have a pretty sizable subwoofer, when it's compared to this crazy Italian man's subwoofer, it's downright pathetic. That's because he essentially converted his entire basement into one ridiculously large subwoofer.Update: OK, so this is a few years old (circa 2000), but I'd never seen it and it seems like many of you haven't either. So I'm leaving it up, but if you are offended by things that were made a few years ago you've been warned.

The "Real Total Horn" consists of two cavities, each three feet deep and 31 feet long, functioning as horns and driven by eight 18-inch woofers each. It releases more than 110 dB/1W/1 meter sensitivity starting from below 10 Hz aimed at the listening position. Let me tell you, there's not a better suited sound system in existence for producing an effective brown note.

And really, frequencies that low are barely audible, but I have no doubt that this thing will make action movies shake his living room way more than any other sub out there. I'm not sure I'd want to do this to my own home, but I'd certainly give it a test run. [Royal Device via DVICE]

