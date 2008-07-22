Hi-Tech Shoes For Ladies Have Heel Height Extenders

Thankfully just a concept for now, the Goodie 2 Shoe is an idea in function, and definitely not in form. They're ugly, sure, but they have a neat trick: the heel is adjustable with magnets and hidden hinges, so a 1.5-inch heel suitable for work gets extended to a come-hither 3.5-inch for going out. Other parts can be customised, much like the latest Sidekick. Personally, we'd be confused if we saw an attractive lady in these shoes. It shows she's got a geek's mind, but also a geek's taste, which is not always what we're looking for. Still, we hope these appear on Lady Robocop in the 2010 remake. [Crave]