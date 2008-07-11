Hitachi Deskstar 7K1000B is Power Efficient 1TB Drive, Has Encryption Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

About a year ago we brought you the first retail terabyte HDD, the Deskstar 7K1000, and now Hitachi has released the Deskstar 7K1000.B. And Hitachi's worked quite hard on it: With a 32MB buffer and a three-disk layout, it's apparently the "world's most power-efficient 1TB drive" and consumes about 43% less power when idling. And for those of you who think "bleh" to the power savings, it also has built-in encryption, which Hitachi says doesn't impact on read/write speeds at all. Out soon for US$279, which puts it in competition with the Samsung HD103UJ. [Hitachi and BoingBoing Gadgets]

