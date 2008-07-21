How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hit and Run Drivers Beware, the Car Camera Voyager Pro is Always Watching

So some jackass hit your parked car and didn't leave a note? Who cares! You have GPS and Brickhouse Security's Car Camera Voyager Pro on your side to log pretty much all you'll need to bust their arse and collect your insurance money. The unit contains a G-sensor that detects fender benders, as well as a camera that captures footage from 10 seconds before, and 30 seconds after the accident. GPS logs where the accident took place, and US$445 means it's yours when it launches next week. [Brickhouse Security via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles