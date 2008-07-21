Hit and Run Drivers Beware, the Car Camera Voyager Pro is Always Watching

So some jackass hit your parked car and didn't leave a note? Who cares! You have GPS and Brickhouse Security's Car Camera Voyager Pro on your side to log pretty much all you'll need to bust their arse and collect your insurance money. The unit contains a G-sensor that detects fender benders, as well as a camera that captures footage from 10 seconds before, and 30 seconds after the accident. GPS logs where the accident took place, and US$445 means it's yours when it launches next week. [Brickhouse Security via Engadget]