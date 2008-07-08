Help Save the Arecibo Observatory: ET Is Counting on You

The Arecibo Observatory has been plagued with budget problems for years now, but it appears that the future of the world's largest radio telescope is looking bleaker than ever with cuts looming that could shut down the project for good. That grim reality has prompted the guys behind [email protected] to call out to the public in a last ditch attempt to secure donations and support for the Senate bill and House resolution to continue funding. With our luck, E.T. will try and make contact the day the observatory goes offline, so hit the following link and show your support. [[email protected]]