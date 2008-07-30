Heart Robot Looks Like an Anemic Leprechaun, Demands Physical Affection Anyway

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Dave McGoran of the University of West England has built what he called the Heart Robot, a semihumanoid doll that "appreciates" affection. Covered in a variety of sensors, Heart Robot responds to your attentions with a range of expressive and, to be honest, unsettling tools: batting eyelids, a beating heart and pleasant purring, to name a few.

Its designer claims that the Heart Robot is an example of a soon-to-be common "emotional machines," which along with providing entertainment to customers, could be used in hospital rehabilitation scenarios as well. Heart looks like he might be a little fun to play with, but due to the fact that he looks terminally ill and has a serious case of permasad I can't imagine this droopy, disconcerting robot doing a whole lot of good around the children's ward. [BBC via BoingBoing Gadgets]

