Minneapolis native Grayson Clevenger allegedly robbed an apartment and stole a car. Police pursued him. And when detectives called Clevenger's mobile phone to negotiate his arrest, he answered, "Dude, I can't talk, I'm being chased by the police."

And then he hung up. Clevenger eventually escaped on foot around the University of Minnesota campus and remains at large. [MyFoxTwinCities via bbGadgets]