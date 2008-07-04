HDTVs Have Hidden Feature: Poison Gas

Did you know that your HDTV has a gas in it that could make you and your family sick and destroy the planet? It's true, a gas called Nitrogen Trifluoride, and it's bad stuff. Apparently thousands of times worse for the planet than CO2, it's a greenhouse compound that could significantly contribute to global warming. And it's bad to inhale, poisoning your liver and kidneys. It's not a real issue right now, but when landfills of the future start filling up with older HDTVs, it could be a problem. Luckily by then we'll have colonised another planet to mess up. [CrunchGear]