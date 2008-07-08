Hasselblad H3DII-50 has 50-Megapixel Sensor, Double the Largest 35mm Sensor

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The new H3DII-50 from Hasselblad packs in Kodak's 50-megapixel sensor. This measures 36mm x 48mm, and is thus double the size of the largest 35mm DSLR sensors, and even more than double the sensors used in low-mid range DSLRs. The sheer size of the sensor means it takes about 1.1 seconds per frame, but clearly you're sacrificing speed for professional ultra-high quality. It's got a 3-inch screen, integrated CCD cooler and can shoot up to ISO400. There's no word on pricing, so you'll have to wait until closer to its October launch to find out how much cash it'll cost you (rather a lot.) [Hasselblad]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.

