Hasselblad H3DII-50 has 50-Megapixel Sensor, Double the Largest 35mm Sensor

The new H3DII-50 from Hasselblad packs in Kodak's 50-megapixel sensor. This measures 36mm x 48mm, and is thus double the size of the largest 35mm DSLR sensors, and even more than double the sensors used in low-mid range DSLRs. The sheer size of the sensor means it takes about 1.1 seconds per frame, but clearly you're sacrificing speed for professional ultra-high quality. It's got a 3-inch screen, integrated CCD cooler and can shoot up to ISO400. There's no word on pricing, so you'll have to wait until closer to its October launch to find out how much cash it'll cost you (rather a lot.) [Hasselblad]