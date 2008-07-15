Hands On Sony Vaio Z-Series, World's Smallest, Lightest Blu-ray Laptops

You'll notice Sony's heavy use of qualifiers in their small and light claims—it's because the new 13.1-inch Z-series powered by Centrino 2 is no Keira Knightley (or MacBook Air or X300). Blu-ray is optional. But the screen is where this thing shines: Its XBRITE-DuraView LCD is scratch-resistant with 100 percent colour saturation, and you can get a crazy-high 1600x900 widescreen resolution. Besides the smorgasbord of ports, you'll notice its MacBook-like keyboard, which has spread to the rest of the Vaio line (though Sony says they did it first, in 2003). It's also got G-Sensor shock protection in case you send it flying (or falling). Video and more details below.

NEW SONY PC DELIVERS HIGH PERFORMANCE IN

ULTRA-PORTABLE PACKAGE

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2008 Sony today took the wraps off a new line of sleek, powerful, lightweight PCs- the VAIO® Z Series notebooks.

Weighing just over 3 pounds, the VAIO Z model incorporates a vivid 13.1-inch widescreen display with Sony's own XBRITE-DuraView™ LCD technology for scratch-resistant durability and 100 percent colour saturation.

Select models feature a high-resolution 1600 X 900 widescreen display, providing a 40 percent wider workspace than a standard display within the same "footprint" — so the view increases while the notebook's size does not. This makes it easier to view multiple documents or lengthy spreadsheets on a single screen.

A seamless sheet of brushed aluminium adorns the keyboard panel elegantly framing its individual keys. The spacing between the keys is precisely engineered to create a comfortable typing experience while helping to prevent mistakes.

"Today's mobile professional demands not only portability from a notebook but that it meets their productivity needs as well," said Mike Abary, senior vice president of VAIO product marketing at Sony Electronics. "This new model is an amazing engineering feat packing the full functionality of a larger PC into an ultra-light form factor."

The unit is housed in a durable carbon-fibre casing to help endure the knocks, bumps and accidents common to frequent travel. It also incorporates G-Sensor™ Shock Protection technology to counteract sudden movements helping to prevent damage and data loss.

It is powered by new Intel® Centrino® 2 technology, the chipset designed for sizzling performance, unbelievable system responsiveness, and energy efficiency.

Road warriors will love its built-in 802.11n wireless LAN capabilities making it faster and easier to connect to compatible wireless networks with greater performance and range than ever before. For blazing-fast wireless access beyond networks and hotspots, the unit features optional built-in wireless Sprint® Mobile Broadband, the nation's largest wireless broadband network.

The Z model has an optional Blu-ray Disc (BD) optical drive for enjoying, creating and storing high-definition content. Enjoy BD movies in stunning clarity while on the road or utilise the HDMI output during meetings and make presentations come to life in full 1080 HD resolution. Compatible HDTV and HDMI cable required, sold separately.

It also includes a switch-on-the-fly hybrid graphics system, allowing you to set graphics performance instantly for striking presentations that "pop" or extend battery life— all without having to reboot.

The PC employs a biometric fingerprint sensor, a Trusted Platform Module compliant chip and proprietary hard disk drive password protection software to help protect data from unauthorized access.

Equipped with a trial version of the My Memory Center™ service, the PC lets you easily transfer valuable data from your old computer to your new one via a password-protected online account. The unit comes pre-installed with Windows Vista® Business operating system. A Windows® XP Pro downgrade is also available for select models.

It is equipped with plenty of slots, ports and jacks, including a Memory Stick® media/SD card slot, three USB ports, i.LINK® IEEE-1394 port, microphone and headphone jack and a PC Card (type-II) slot making it easy to transfer files from external devices.

The PC is also available in a dual channel 128 GB solid state drive (SSD) model. Faster and more durable, the SSD unit provides a rapid boot-up and quicker access to applications than is typical of standard hard drives.

All models are Energy Star® 4.0 compliant, hold an EPEAT Silver ranking and incorporates eco-conscious features such as a mercury-free LED backlit LCD. Sony will even recycle your old PC (www.sony.com/recycle).

The standard VAIO Z notebook will start at about $1,800 while the SSD model will go for around $2,300. Both models will be available online at www.sony.com/pr/z. They will also be sold at Sony Style® stores and select retailers around the country starting in August.