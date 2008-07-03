Great Giz Ideas: Harass Your Neighbours With Your Wi-Fi Hotspot Name

We were setting up our wireless router in this our new house when we made a startling realisation. Our wireless hotspot doesn't need to be limited to boring names like LinksysN or 2Wire1969, they can be messages to our neighbours that they see every time they connect to their router. Here are some that our crack team of jerks have come up with.

• YourDaughterIsAWhore

• KeepThatNoiseDown

• ThosePeopleIn1583LookLikeTerrorists

• ThatLawnChairIsSoAwful

• YourWifeCheats

• FreePornography

• IHaveYourMail

• IPoisonedYourDog

• IPoisonedYourKid

• YourPriusSucks

• GetYourOwnDSLCheapskate

• MyNetworkIsLockedJackass

• ISawYouNaked

We're sure you can think of much better ones.