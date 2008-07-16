How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google to Mask Data Before Handover, YouTubers Now Safe From Viacom

In the ongoing legal kerfuffle between Viacom and Google, it was beginning to look like Youtube users were going to take the fall for the Goog. Privacy advocates cried foul when a judge ruled that Google had to turn over the IP addresses and user IDs of the viewers for every YouTube video to Viacom, but in a document filed yesterday both companies agreed to mask the user data, assigning arbitrary identifiers to users in lieu of actual info. The masking system will likely be similar to AOL's hilarious botched search dataset experiment two years ago, but I'd say a public release of this data is unlikely. [Ars]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles