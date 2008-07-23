If you drive a car in certain cities, you're dumb. There, I said it. But that's how Google Maps assumed everybody locomoted to their destination, until now. Yep! Google Maps finally has an option for step-by-step walking directions. Accounting for the speed difference between your kicks and four-wheeled gas-guzzlers, it estimates covering a mile will take about 19 minutes. And it says to use caution in dicey areas (I guess you'll be routed around them as it's updated?). Hopefully this gets added to the iPhone's maps in the next update, dodging cars on the BQE is exhausting. [Google Maps via Search Engine Roundtable via Lifehacker]
Google Maps Adds Walking Directions, Bad Neighbourhood Caution
Trending Stories Right Now
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.