Google Maps Adds Walking Directions, Bad Neighbourhood Caution

If you drive a car in certain cities, you're dumb. There, I said it. But that's how Google Maps assumed everybody locomoted to their destination, until now. Yep! Google Maps finally has an option for step-by-step walking directions. Accounting for the speed difference between your kicks and four-wheeled gas-guzzlers, it estimates covering a mile will take about 19 minutes. And it says to use caution in dicey areas (I guess you'll be routed around them as it's updated?). Hopefully this gets added to the iPhone's maps in the next update, dodging cars on the BQE is exhausting. [Google Maps via Search Engine Roundtable via Lifehacker]