The guys at Tasty Booze may think whoever owns this guy is a gigantic douche, but we know better. This guy is a gigantic Gizmodo fan. You can't fit "Gigantic Gizmodo Fan" on a licence plate, so he shortened it to "BIG GIZ". Here's to you, Giz fan—you Pontiac driver you. [TastyBooze - Thanks Blakeley!]