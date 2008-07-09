How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Gizmodo At E3 2008: What Do You Want To See?

It's almost here. E3. The Entertainment Ere... Elephant...something to do with games. Next week from July 14 to July 17, we'll be providing live coverage of all the stuff that's going down with Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony and all the other companies exhibiting their stuff on the show floor. Will Nintendo come out with yet another US$99 accessory to build a game off of? Will Sony reveal their Wiimote knockoff? Will Microsoft show their Home + Mii avatar scheme? Will Nyko come out with some crazy accessories? What do you want to see there? Tell us in the comments.

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles