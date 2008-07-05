Giz Service Announcement: Fireworks Can Blow Up Your Face

"Just do it. You deserve this."
"If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article."
That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down.
50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
