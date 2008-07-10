Giz Explains: CableCARD and the Future of Cable TV

The big bad cable industry is under assault. The internet is stealing viewers who can check out their favourite shows on Hulu while fibre and IPTV deliver speed and features they can't quite match. Yet. A new cable internet standard rolling out this year will let them catch up speedwise. To battle the dizzying array of possibilities IPTV offers, the cable industry has its own white knight: Tru2way, a new kind of CableCARD that will deliver real interactive features to cable subscribers, and kill the loathed cable box in the process.