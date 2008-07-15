Give a Bluetooth Handgun Handset a Shot

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Got an unused airsoft gun from your, guns are cool, teenage years? Why not transform it into bluetooth handset, that you'll probably still never use. A user at Instructables did just that by rewiring an older Jabber handset inside an airsoft gun. Even though it's probably the biggest and most absurd bluetooth handset, the workings of it are pretty cool. The trigger has been wired as the call button, the barrel as the speaker and the grip as the mic, making it perfect for taking calls with the wife when she finds out you stole her bluetooth handset and put it into a gun. Hit the jump to see iPhone lover's reactions to such a bluetooth device called iGiveUp.


