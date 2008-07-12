Giant, Functioning LED Wristwatch is Actually a Table

The aptly titled 'Big Time' table from artist Lee J Rowland is, in fact, a giant wristwatch with a programmable LED clock. It has a touch button feature like a normal watch that allows the user to switch between time, seconds and date functions. You can even program it to display an 8 letter message of your choosing. As far as the table side of things is concerned, there are also slim utility drawers hidden somewhere in there so you can store coasters, silverware and the like. The price is available upon request, so you know it won't be cheap. However, if money is no object, chrome and gold finishes are also available. [Lee J. Rowland via BookofJoe]