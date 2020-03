True story: George Lucas owed us some money and he wouldn't pay. So now we have the best office decoration ever. And until Carrie Fisher shows up in a metal choker and a bikini, we're not giving it back. Those are our terms, and before anyone tries anything funny, remember that like half the Gizmodo staff knows karate—or as we call it at the dojo, karaté.

[flickr via Newlaunches]