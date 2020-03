Garmin has just made a announcement stating that the much-hyped Nuvifone GPS/mobile phone product is going to be delayed until the "first half of 2009." Apparently "meeting some of the carrier specific requirements will take longer than anticipated," so it's going to miss its previously mentioned slot at the end of this year. Sounds like bad news for a phone that's entering an increasingly populated multi-purpose handset market. [GPSTracklog]