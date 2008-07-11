Monday's leak of info about Garmin's upcoming Oregon touchscreen GPS line has now been followed by some images and screenshots. And though the mapping functions pretty much follow the earlier Colorado line, the units look very different—apparently being pretty buttonless indeed. For walkers, the 200 is a simple basemap unit, the 300 has worldwide maps with shaded relief, while the 400t adds in preloaded U.S. topographic maps and a 3D view. The 400i has maps for US inland lakes and the worldwide basemap, while the 400c has BlueChartÂ® g2 coastal charts for sea-farers. When on sale in the Fall, the 400 units will cost US$639.99, the 300 US$533.32 and the basic 200 US$479.99. Press release below.
Garmin Oregon Touchscreen GPS, First Images Emerge
