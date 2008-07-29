How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Garmin eTrex Works after Iraq Bomb Blast (Humvee Not So Lucky)

A few months back, some troops driving a Humvee in Iraq got hit. The troops evacuated before a blast blew the doors off of the vehicle; only one of the soldiers sustained a shrapnel injury. As you'll see, the Humvee didn't make it, but a Garmin eTrex left behind in the wreckage still worked.

Bombed Garmin eTrex 2Bombed Garmin eTrex 3Bombed Garmin eTrex 4Bombed Garmin eTrex 1

UPDATE: The photo of the Humvee has been removed because of the request of an army major citing a violation of "Operational Security restrictions." While we have doubts about the officialness of his request—especially since it was followed by the too-frequently-heard accusation that running this sort of image was a tactic of "our enemy"—we do not wish to be detained at Guantanamo Bay for questioning, so we have complied.

