Games For Windows LIVE, the PC equivalent of Xbox Live, has now gone free. As of now, you won't have to subscribe to a Games For Windows LIVE Gold Account (US$49 a year) in order to get the PC to PC or PC to Xbox 360 multiplayer action. Great news for PC owners, but we hope that Microsoft will refund the cash for people who still have a few months left on their account. [Games For Windows via Gamerscore Blog]