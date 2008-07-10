Designed by Chip Stockman and his 9-year-old daughter Caroline, GameChains are a keychain-like safety net for your precious Nintendo DS games. The chains consist of "laser-cut tabs, a powder-coated metal chain, and aggressive, but non-permanent, adhesive pads"—which is a fancy way of describing something that should keep your games out of the toilet when you are in the midst of a little "me time." GameChains are available for US$9.95. [Gamechains via Slipperybrick]
GameChains Save Your Nintendo DS Games From a Toilet Water Abyss
Trending Stories Right Now
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
21 Of The Best Gmail Features You Might Not Have Found Yet
Almost everyone is using Gmail these days, but how many of those users know all the tricks and features Google has dropped into its email platform over the last 15 years? How many neat options on the web and mobile remain undiscovered by the Gmail masses? Let us bring you right up to speed with the best Gmail features you might not have found yet.